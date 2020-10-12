Fulani attacking Plateau communities arent bandits, they are land-grabbers, chasing our people away and renaming our villages Plateau Rep, Mwadkwon

Simon Mwadkwon represents the Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives which has suffered several attacks and killings by gunmen. In this interview with JAMES ABRAHAM, the two-term lawmaker spoke on these and how the problems can be resolved Plateau State appeared to be peaceful until a few months back.
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Fulani attacking Plateau communities arent bandits, they are land-grabbers, chasing our people...