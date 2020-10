Maiharaji Altine, Gusau A former Senator from Zamfara West Senatorial District, Alhaji Yusha Anka, is dead. Anka died in a hospital in Abuja around 1am on Tuesday following a heart problem. He died at the age of 70. Speaking with The PUNCH, the deceaseds brother, Ahaji Sani Anka, said funeral prayers would be conducted by

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper