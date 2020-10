Wale Oyewale, Ibadan There was a traffic snarl that lasted several hours in parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday as #EndSARS protesters besieged major roads within the metropolis in protest against the arrest of protesters and the continued operation of the Special Anti Robbery Police Squad. The aggrieved protesters, dominantly youth, bearing

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper