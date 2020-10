Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The trial of the alleged Taraba State kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, otherwise known as Wadume, resumed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday. The fifth prosecution witness, Bala James, an Assistant Superintendent of Police who earlier testified on July 15, 2020, was cross-examined by some of the defence lawyers at

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper