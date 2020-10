Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday visited the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Akeredolu, who secured his second term by winning last Saturdays governorship election in the state, seized the opportunity of the visit to present his certificate of return to the President. He was

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper