EndSARS: Presidential panel approves protesters demands

okays unconditional release of detained protesters Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency on Tuesday said the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad has approved the five-point demands put forward by youths that have been protesting across the country. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed
Source: Punch Newspaper
