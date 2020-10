Sunday Aborisade, Abuja A former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to institute the state police, without further delay. Ekweremadu in a statement on, Wednesday, said state police was the lasting solution to the impunity and shortcomings that Buhari is currently trying to fix

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper