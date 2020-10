Olufemi Olaniyi, Ibadan The Oyo State Government has announced approval for the reconstruction of the 45.3 kilometre Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho road at the cost of N8,700,456,862.72k. The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, said this in a statement on Wednesday. The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Muyiwa Ojekunle, while briefing newsmen on the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper