DHQ threatens to deal with thugs disrupting #EndSARS protests

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The military authorities have threatened to deal with thugs and miscreants disrupting the ongoing peaceful protests by #EndSARS campaigners demanding police reforms in the country. The Defence Headquarters frowned on the violent attacks on the activists and warned the perpetrators to desist or face sanctions. The PUNCH reports that some of the
Source: Punch Newspaper
