Sodiq Oyeleke Youths on Friday continued their protest against police brutality and extortion at several locations in Lagos State. The PUNCH gathered that the protesters resumed at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikorodu, and Gbagada on Friday. At Gbagada, the #EndSARS protesters blocked the Gbagada-Oshodi expressway, causing gridlock. Some of the protesters were

Source: Punch Newspaper