The Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, Lekan Biliamin-Oba, on Friday, condemned the attack on #EndSARS protesters by thugs. Biliamin-Oba disclosed this during a press conference held in the Yaba area of the state. He described the actions of the thugs who, on two separate occasions, attacked protesters at the Secretariat bus

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper