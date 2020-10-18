ICPC arrests 10 suspects for selling plagiarised academic thesis online

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has arrested 10 persons involved in the advertisement and sale of completed academic projects to students online. The suspects allegedly packaged and marketed plagiarised academic theses to desperate students to assist them to unlawfully fulfil the requirement for the award of different degrees
Source: Punch Newspaper
