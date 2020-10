Sodiq Oyeleke Youths have raised4,119,570.00 to buy a prosthetic leg for a lady who joined the #EndSARS protest in Abuja, Jane Obiene. As of 01.15pm when our correspondent visited the donation page, 727 people had contributed. Information on the page showed that the target was to raise1,500,000 in 30 days but

Source: Punch Newspaper