Deji Lambo Pandemonium broke out as hoodlums clashed again at Ogolonto roundabout, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Sunday. During the clash, the hoodlums, involving the Ogolonto Boys and Idiroko Boys, used cutlasses, axes, stones, and bottles to engage themselves in a fight. It was learnt that the hoodlums took advantage of the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper