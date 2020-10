Kayode Oyero Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, led an #EndSARS Sunday Service at the Lagos State Government House in Alausa, Ikeja. At the service attended by Christian faithful among youths demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper