Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday gave Senator Ali Ndume 21 days ultimatum to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who has been absent from over 10 scheduled trial sessions since September 2020. Justice Okon Abang, in issuing the ultimatum, ordered that Ndume

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper