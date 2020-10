Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Minister of Youths and Social Development, Sunday Dare, on Monday met with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over the ongoing protests against the scrapped Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force. The minister told State House correspondents after the meeting held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja that the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper