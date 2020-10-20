#EndSARS protesters ground activities at Lagos airport

By
Headliners
-
2



Joseph Olaoluwa #EndSARS protesters demonstrating against police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country on Monday took to the Lagos airport to ground activities to a standstill. As early as 9am, several blockades were mounted at different locations from the local airport down to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, forcing several passengers to opt for



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR