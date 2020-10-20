Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta Major roads in Ogun State were blocked on Monday by #EndSARS protesters demonstrating against police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country. The development subjected both residents and travellers to serious hardship as they were stranded for hours on the roads. Some of the areas affected include: the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at the
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Travellers stranded as #EndSARS protesters ground Ogun roads