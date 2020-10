Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja Global rights group, Amnesty International, says at least 12 protesters were killed at the Lekki tollgate plaza and at the Alausa areas of Lagos State, adding that like in previous killings, security agents hid some of the corpses of the protesters. It said since the #EndSARS protests began, 56 people had been

Source: Punch Newspaper