Corporate executives on the platform of the Alliance of Business and Professional Women has condemned the violence unleashed on young, peaceful #EndSARS protesters by armed government forces on Tuesday night at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos State. The group made this known in a statement on Wednesday co-signed by the Vice-Chairman, Poise Nigeria,
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Professional women group condemns Lekki shootings, seeks justice for victims