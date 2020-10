Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday, claimed that his regimes decision to accept the demands by youths who protested against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force emboldened them to become violent. His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, quoted the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper