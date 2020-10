Patrick Odey, Uyo The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Friday evening paraded no fewer than ten suspected looters and arsonists who under the guise of the EndSARS protests broke into some government and private establishments in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Thursday. The hoodlums vandalised De Choice shopping Mall, LG Showroom, Access Bank, Akwa

Source: Punch Newspaper