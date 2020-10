Sodiq Oyeleke with agency report Hundreds of Nigerians in Berlin, Germany, and London, the United Kingdom protested against police brutality, extrajudicial killing, and bad governance in their home country. During the protest on Saturday, the Nigerians displayed placards with different inscriptions conveying their displeasures. AFP reports that around 500 demonstrators took to the streets of

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper