EndSARS: Left bleeding with broken bones, survivors of run-in with Bariga policemen speak from hospital bed

Some wounded persons who claim to be peaceful #EndSARS protesters narrate how they narrowly escaped death when suspected hoodlums allegedly hijacked the protest and attacked Bariga Police station. ANGELA ONWUZOO reports Some #ENDSARS protesters who survived the Wednesday attack on Bariga Police Station, Ilaje area of Lagos, narrate how they narrowly escaped death when persons
Source: Punch Newspaper
