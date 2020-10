Wale Oyewale, Ibadan Some hoodlums in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital,hiding under the #EndSARS protest,broke into the Oluyole Ibadan residence of the representative of the Oyo Central senatorial district in the National Assembly,SenatorTeslim Folarin, located at Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, on Saturday. It was gathered that the hoodlums shattered the entrance doors and windows of the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper