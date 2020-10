Gabriella Tarfa is the daughter of the proprietor of Du Merci Orphanage, Nomansland, Kano, Prof Solomon Tarfa, who is said to have been in detention since December 25, 2019, when he was allegedly invited by the state commissioner of police for questioning. She tells TED ODOGWU how the family has been coping in his absence

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper