Sodiq Oyeleke The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has directed schools in Ibadan, the state capital, to resume normal academic activities from Monday, October 26, 2020. This was contained in a press statement on Sunday by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye. The statement was titled Oyo reopens schools in Ibadan after

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper