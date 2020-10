Dennis Naku, Port Harcourt The family of 20-year-old Daniel Ikeaguchi who was allegedly shot dead by a policeman in Elelenwo, near Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has instituted a N1bn suit against the Nigeria Police Force at a High Court in the state capital. According to the family lawyer, Noble Njoku, in an application which was

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper