Survivors of Awkuzu SARS said squad sold body parts of executed victims Nwanguma, RULAAC Exec Dir

Okechukwu Nwanguma is the Executive Director, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, an organisation that promotes justice for victims of human rights violation and has handled several cases of human rights violation by the Nigeria Police. He tells ALEXANDER OKERE how the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the security agency became an organised criminal



Source: Punch Newspaper

