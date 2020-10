Tunde Oyekola Ilorin Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has reviewed the curfew on the people of Ilorin, the state capital from 24 hours to 12 hours. A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, late last night said the Curfew will now be between 6 pm and 8 am as from today

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper