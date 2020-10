Tukur Muntari, Kano The Kano State High Court (Appeal Division) has on Monday adjourned till November 26th, 2020 for the hearing of the appeal challenging the Upper Shariah court judgment which sentenced a 30-year-old man, Sharrif Yahaya, to death by hanging and another 17-year-old Umar Farouq sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for blasphemy against Prophet







Source: Punch Newspaper