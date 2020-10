Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State says the #EndSARS protest as well as the looting of warehouses storing COVID-19 palliatives are about the 2023 general elections. Bello said this on Channels Televisions Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday which was monitored by The PUNCH. I did say when COVID-19 came into this country







Source: Punch Newspaper