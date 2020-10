Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta Ogun State Government, on Wednesday, directed full reopening of religious centres, businesses, hotels and other entertainment centres in the state. The state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, had closed religious centres, businesses and schools in March as part of moves to flatten the curve of the coronavirus. He later announced the reopening of only

Source: Punch Newspaper