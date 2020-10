Ogbonnaya Ikokwu, Umuahia Abia State Government has appealed to suspected hoodlums who looted the medical equipment at the Abia State Dental Center, Aba, and Primary Health Authority office in Aba South Local Government Area to return them within seven days. A statement by the Commissioner for Information in the state, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, stated that

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper