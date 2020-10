Deji Lambo A yet-to-be-identified driver lost his life on Thursday during an accident in the Owode-Elede area, along Ikorodu Road, Lagos State. The driver was said to be driving recklessly when the tragedy struck around 5.45am. The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the drivers body had been handed over to his

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper