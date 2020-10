Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday, congratulated a legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), on his 91st birthday. Buharis congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled President Buhari greets Chief Afe Babalola at 91 The statement read, President

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper