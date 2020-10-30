EndSARS: We lost 22 men, 205 stations, formations IGP

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has contested a report by the Amnesty International that policemen deployed excessive force against #EndSARS protesters. The IG argued that his men acted professionally, exercised commendable restraints and some paid the supreme price for peace during the protests and the ensuing violence in parts of the
Source: Punch Newspaper
