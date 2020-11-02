EndSARS: Minister visits shot undergraduate, says FG committed to protesters demands





The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government in implementing the five-point demand of the #EndSARS protesters. Onu gave the assurance in Abakaliki on Sunday during a sympathy visit to Miss Favour Imoha, a 300-level medical student of the Ebonyi State University, who was hit on







Source: Punch Newspaper