The Enugu State Government has lifted the curfew imposed on Enugu East, Enugu North, and Enugu South Local Government Areas of the state. This is contained in a statement by the states Commissioner for Information, Mr Nnanyelugo Aroh, in Enugu, on Monday. Aroh said the decision to lift the curfew followed a review of the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper