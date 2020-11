Tunde Oyekola, Ilorin The Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi, has brokered peace between Batonou and Fulani inhabitants of Bwen community of the Baruten Local Government Area of the state. Danladi met with the two groups at the palace of the Village Area Head of Bwen and appealed to the two groups not







Source: Punch Newspaper