Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna A meeting of the Governors of the North, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, as well as the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, is currently in progress in Kaduna State. The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper