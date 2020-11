Edward Nnachi, Abakaliki The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has slashed tuition fees of indigenes and non-indigenes students of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, by N20, 000 and N10, 000 respectively, for the 2020/2021 academic session. Umahi said the move was to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protests on students and

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper