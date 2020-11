Sodiq Oyeleke Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed an executive order to establish the Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund. He said the trust fund would look into rebuilding the state after suspected hoodlums destroyed public and private facilities in the state. The governor signed the executive order at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper