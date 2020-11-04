US election: Germany warns of very explosive situation

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Wednesday warned the United States was facing a very explosive situation and a possible systemic crisis after President Donald Trump prematurely declared election victory. Following Trumps remarks that he will go to the Supreme Court to stop ballots from being tallied, Kramp-Karrenbauer told public broadcaster ZDF this election has



Source: Punch Newspaper

