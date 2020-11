Sunday Aborisade, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission said, on Wednesday, that it is battling with over 1,700 cases in various courts across the country, 20 months after it conducted the 2019 general elections. The Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this when he appeared before the Senate Committee on INEC to defend

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper