Gbenga Odogun, Lokoja The National Industrial Court, sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the Kogi State Government, to pay the former Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba, the sum of N180 million. The sum represents the amount of money due to him as outstanding security votes from April 2018, to August 2019. Delivering the judgement, Justice

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper