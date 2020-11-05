Nations League: England recall Foden, drop Greenwood

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was been recalled to the England squad for their forthcoming matches on Thursday but Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remains in exile after the pairs coronavirus protocol breach. Foden and Greenwood were sent home in disgrace after inviting local women into the bio-secure England team hotel following their international debuts



Source: Punch Newspaper

