says arrowheads relocated abroad when the crisis broke out Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Friday, warned youths who have been taking part in #EndSARS protests across the country to be careful. Zulum, whose state has remained the epicentre of the activities of insurgents, told the youths that the Boko Haram

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper