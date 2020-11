Olufemi Olaniyi, Ibadan Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said the alliance of his former deputy, Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, with the late Dr Alex Ekwueme during the 2003 presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party collapsed after Ekwueme was defeated at the poll. Obasanjo said this in Ibadan on Thursday at the public presentation







Source: Punch Newspaper